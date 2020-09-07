Minority Affairs Minister Naqvi Lauds Restraint Of Religious Institutions During COVID Era

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi praised all the religious and social institutions in the country for exercising restraint, patience and discipline amid the COVID-19 pandemic as the Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah which was closed due to the Coronavirus induced lockdown reopened on Sunday after a hiatus of more than five months. Naqvi offered prayers at Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah and prayed for the good health of the people in the country.

"The resolve of restraint, caution and sensitivity of the people of my country has manifested in the fact that all people followed the guidelines and took precautions to prevent corona infection," he said.

Speaking of the country’s uniqueness, he said that India is one such country which harbours people from almost all the religions of the world.

Speaking highly of the culture of Sufism and the contribution of Sufi saints including the great Sufi saint Hazrat Nizamuddin, he said, “The contribution of Sufi saints has been instrumental in realising the dream of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'."

The Minister also appreciated the precautionary measures taken by the shrine’s management to protect devotees from COVID-19 disease.

The graves of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia and Amir Khusro in the dargah complex have been covered from all sides with plastic sheets "so that people do not touch them while paying obeisance, as it could lead to people getting infected with the virus," Nazim Nizami, one of the caretakers of the shrine, said.

Devotees turned up in moderate numbers on the opening day. People adhered to various safety measures like use of sanitisers and face covers as well as social distancing, Nizami said.

The crowd management will be further improved after assessing footfall in the coming days, the caretaker added, as reported by PTI.

Although the shrine has been opened to devotees, Qawwali evenings have been suspended for the time being to avoid gatherings in the shrine's courtyard in the wake of the pandemic.

(With inputs from Agencies. Image credit: PTI)

