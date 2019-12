Commenting on the CAA, NPR and NCR, the Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slams opposition, says these parties will regret the questions they are raising against the BJP government over Citizenship Amendment Act. He said National Population Registration is a regular process, must not be criticised as it is for the betterment of the nation. He hits out at Congress diplomacy by pointing that it was Congress who celebrated NPR in 2011 during UPA rule.