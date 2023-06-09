Mira Road Murder Case: Accused Claim Victim Died By Suicide; Disposed Body To Evade Arrest

The Mira Road murder case took a dramatic turn on Thursday (June 8) after the accused Manoj Sane (52), who allegedly hacked his live-in partner to death and chopped her body into pieces, claimed that she died by suicide on June 3. The accused was arrested on Wednesday (June 7) and produced before a Thane Court that has sentenced him to police custody till June 16, the police said.

Sane has claimed that his live-in partner Saraswati Vaidya consumed poison and died by suicide. Then why did Sane chop her body into pieces? He revealed that he was scared after he found his partner dead and wanted to get rid of the dead body. To evade arrest by the cops, he sawed her body into about 20 pieces. He then boiled pieces of her body in a pressure cooker and later filled them into plastic bags to dispose of them. Over 12-13 pieces of the deceased were recovered from the crime site.

During the interrogation, Sane said, "Saraswati Vaidya died by suicide on June 3. I was scared that I would be accused of killing her, so I decided to dispose of her body. I chopped her body into pieces and boiled them in a pressure cooker to avoid the stench. I had decided to end my life after that and I don't regret any of it."

The police are verifying the claim of 'suicide of the deceased.' The probe is underway and the pieces of the body recovered from the house have been sent to JJ Hospital for postmortem. Meanwhile, the accused has been held under several appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence).

Stench leads to arrest

The suspect had been living with his partner Saraswati in a rented accommodation at the Akashganga building on Mumbai's Mira Road for over three years. Sane met Saraswati in a ration shop, where he worked, and both fell in love. As time passed, both of them came into a relationship and stayed in live-in at flat number 704 of the Akashganga residential apartment.

The police reached the crime scene after the residents of J-wing in Geeta Aakashdeep Cooperative Housing Society, located in Geeta Nagar, Phase-7, contacted the police after noticing an unbearable smell. Upon finding a locked door, the police officials broke into flat number 704 and found the remains of the victim in a state of advanced decomposition. The body parts were scattered throughout the apartment.