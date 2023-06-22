Mira Road Woman's Killing: Accused Gets Judicial Custody Till Jul 6

A court in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Thursday remanded Manoj Sane, who is accused of killing his live-in partner and dismembering her body to destroy evidence, in judicial custody till July 6.

Sane (56) allegedly killed his 32-year-old live-in partner Saraswati Vaidya and chopped, pressure-cooked and roasted her body parts in their seventh floor rented apartment in Mira Road area of the district earlier this month.

Last week, the court extended till June 22 Sane's police custody. But at the end of the police remand, he was produced before judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) M D Nanavare, who sent him to judicial custody till July 6.

The investigating officer also presented the case diary to the court.

After Sane was remanded in judicial custody, the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police probing the case moved an application in the same court seeking his custody for three days.

Personnel of the Naya Nagar police station moved the application in the court, stating that they want to run a psychoanalysis test on the accused, his lawyer Atul Saroj said.

The court will hear the matter on Friday, he said.

The police on June 7 recovered the chopped body parts of Vaidya. It is suspected she was murdered on June 4 after which Sane allegedly stuffed her body parts in buckets, boiled and roasted some of the flesh and also fed it to dogs to dispose of evidence of the crime.

The crime came to light after neighbours complained of a foul smell emanating from the flat of Sane and Vaidya.