Mirpur Black Day: Victims Of Pak-led Massacre Recall Atrocities & Pay Tribute To Martyrs

In 1947, on November 25, over 18,000 people from Mirpur who had opted for India despite many offers from Ministries of Pakistan after the partition, were brutally killed by Pakistani raiders. Since then, November 25 is marked as 'Mirpur Massacre Day'.

Notably, every year, November 25 is the annual dark reminder of when Mirpuris (Hindus) from Pakistan were forced to flee from the city, now located in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, and travel for an entire week without food and water on their feet to reach safer places, refusing to submit to the Pakistani Army battalion and fully-armed raiders.

Remembering 'Mirpur Black Day'

On Friday, November 25, residents from Mirpur in PoK marched in prabhat-pheries remembering the dark day. Notably, the only reason behind the brutal killing of thousands of Hindus was that they opted for India and denied offers from Pakistan.

One of the persons during the march said, “Pakistan sent us pamphlets in which they mentioned if you come with us, we will give higher authority in government to you. In the meeting, Mirpur residents decided that we will die but we will not join hands with Pakistan."

As tributes were paid at Mirpur Shaheedi Smarak in Jammu, victims of the Mirmur massacre recalled atrocities that were committed upon them.

(Image: Mirpur residents marching in Prabhat-pheries remembering the dark day.)

(Image: Mirpur Shaheedi Smarak in Jammu)

Mirpur Massacre

After the partition of the Indian subcontinent, when Pakistan emerged as a separate country on August 15, 1947, the Mirpur district stood on the border of the two countries. The district was dominated by Hindus and this was the bone of contention for the Pakistani government.

In the second week of October 1947, the Pakistan Army distributed pamphlets written in Urdu in the district in which they stated that Mirpur district had a cherished history of Hindu-Muslim unity and the Pakistani government would give special status to the region if the citizens allow Pakistan to establish their Army pickets in the city without any hindrance. In the said pamphlet they suggested that the citizens of Mirpur display green flags from the top of their houses as a mark of their acceptance of the said proposal of Pakistan.

In the evening of the same day, the residents of Mirpur decided to reject the proposal of Pakistan and vowed not to allow the country's army to enter the district till they had the last bullet to fight with. On the next day, instead of green flags, the citizens of Mirpur displayed red flags to convey their resolve that they would not allow the Pakistan Army to enter Mirpur and would fight vigorously to make it an integral part of India. With a total population of about 25,000, more than 18,000 persons which included men, women, and children of tender ages, were brutally killed between November 25-27, 1947.