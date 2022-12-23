'Mis-selling Does Not Arise As...': Byju's Issues Statement After Appearing Before NCPCR

Byju's has released a statement after appearing before National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) over allegations that the company is indulging in malpractices to lure parents and children to buy their courses. The edtech platform was represented by Pravin Prakash, one of its founding partners.

In a statement, Byju's said that it submitted to the apex child rights body to consider that the summons was issued on the basis of a single media report.

"Byju's categorically stated that the question of 'mis-selling' does not arise because its sales professionals do not have the authority to close the sale of a product at the point of sale. By design, every sale is un-approved until it is verified by a triple-layered audit mechanism that reaches out to the interested customer through SMS, audio and video," Byju's said.

The edtech platform said that the completion of the sale happens at the central level. "Byju's does not encourage, order or incentivise its sales staff and/or managers to pursue customers who are uninterested in or unable to pay for its products."

Byju's also stated that it does not directly offer loans to its users but connects the parents to "reputed third-party banks/financial institutions."

On its refund policy, the company said that it has a robust refund policy for all products and services and 98.5% of the refund requests are processed within 48 hours.

"Byju's also informed NCPCR that it has already provided free courseware to more than 55 lakh children from underprivileged families through its Education For All, the social initiative arm. BYJU's added that the sales personnel have been encouraged and enabled to recommend every parent, who wants to learn from Byju's but cannot afford it, to the EFA team, which works with 175+ NGOs to make learning equitable and accessible for everyone. Thousands of such students have been transferred to EFA under this initiative," the company further stated.