‘Mischief By UK Mission’: Ex-Foreign Secy Kanwal Sibal Condemns BBC Documentary On PM Modi

After a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that he prevented the Gujarat police from taking any action during the 2002 violence, former Indian Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal termed the documentary ‘a mischief by UK mission’. Referring to the days when he was the Foreign Secretary, Sibal stated that the UK mission intentionally sent its diplomat to Gujarat and circulated a 'highly slanted report’ to the European Union (EU) envoys in Delhi.

Terming the documentary a mischief by the UK mission, Sibal took to Twitter and wrote, “I was the Foreign Secretary during that period. Am aware of the mischief by the UK mission. Sent their diplomat to Gujarat and circulated a highly-slanted ‘report’ to EU envoys in Delhi. Was informed by an EU envoy which prompted me to issue a warning to missions in Delhi to not interfere in our internal affairs (sic).”

MEA terms BBC documentary ‘a propaganda’

Slamming the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ‘propaganda’, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on January 19 stated that the piece was designed to push a particular discredited narrative.

Addressing a press briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “The bias, lack of objectivity and continuing colonial mindset is blatantly visible in the documentary. If anything, this film or documentary is a reflection on the agency and individuals that are peddling this narrative again. It makes us wonder about the purpose of this exercise and the agenda behind it. Frankly, we don't wish to dignify such efforts.”

Notably, the documentary, titled “The Modi Question” was not screened in India and was removed from YouTube on January 18.

BBC comes under fire for documentary on PM Modi

According to BBC, the documentary examines how "PM Narendra Modi's premiership has been dogged by persistent allegations about the attitude of his government towards India's Muslim population" and "a series of controversial policies" implemented by PM Modi after his re-election in 2019, including "the removal of Kashmir's special status guaranteed under Article 370" and "a citizenship law that many said treated Muslims unfairly", which "has been accompanied by reports of violent attacks on Muslims by Hindus."

Image: PTI