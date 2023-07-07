Miscreants blacken Dalit Men's Faces In MP's Shivpuri; Force Victims To Consume Excreta

The houses of six persons were bulldozed and left in tatters on Thursday, July 6, morning in Varkhedi Village in Shivpuri District in Madhya Pradesh for blackening the faces of two Dalit youths, forcing them to eat excreta and parading them in the village.

Close on the heels of the recent incident which took place in Sidhi district, where a man urinated on a Dalit man, leading to an uproar, another shocking incident of atrocities against tribal people has come to light.

Dalit men's faces blackened, forced to consume excreta

Six individuals subjected two Dalit men to a horrific act of violence. These perpetrators not only thrashed the victims but also forced them to consume excreta and urine. They later proceeded to publicly humiliate them by parading them through the village, with their faces blackened and adorned with garlands made from shoes and slippers to teach them a ‘lesson’.

According to the officials, six accused were arrested in this connection including two women while one other accused is still at large.

The accused, Ajmat Khan, Vakil Khan, Arif Khan, Shahid Khan, Islam Khan, Rahisha Bano, and Saina Bano have been booked under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra termed the thrashing of two Dalit youths in Shivpuri district as a “shame on humanity”. The Minister stated that he has directed the administration to invoke the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against the accused persons.

The police said, “The incident took place on June 30, in Shivpuri’s Birkhadi village, where people belonging to a family of a minority community acting on the false allegation of molesting a village girl and suspicion, dealt inhumanly with the victim.”



“They allegedly called the two victims named Anuj Jatav and Santosh Kewat to teach a lesson and beat them mercilessly. The torture took an ugly turn when the group after reprimanding the two youths began force-feeding them urine and excreta. The torture continued when the duo's faces were blackened and later were made to parade in the village making them wear garlands made up of shoes and slippers,” the police added.

The videos of the inhuman act began to go viral and caught the attention of the police authorities, a case was registered and a search was initiated.

According to the police, the search operation began in the village following which they were apprehended.

It was revealed during the questioning that the two youths had only spoken with the girl over the phone call and had never met her. Probe further revealed that at the time of the incident, the girl wasn't present at the spot.

One of the accused has managed to flee the village. A team of police has launched a manhunt to nab the accused on the run.

(This story has been written by Satya Vijay Singh.)