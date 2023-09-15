Miscreants Kill Fish-seller In Bihar's Hajipur, Family Protests With Road Blockade

In a tragic incident that has sent shockwaves through Hajipur, Bihar, a gang of unidentified assailants unleashed a hail of gunfire upon a fish merchant, resulting in his untimely death. The assailants, reportedly numbering three and mounted on a motorcycle, swiftly carried out their deadly act, firing five bullets at the victim before making a hasty escape.

The victim, identified as Sunil Sahni, fell victim to the merciless attackers who targeted him with a barrage of bullets, ending his life tragically. As the investigation unfolds, the motive behind this gruesome crime remains unclear. In the aftermath of this horrifying incident, emotions ran high, and angry residents took to the streets, staging a complete blockade of Gandhi Chowk in Hajipur, effectively bringing local businesses to a standstill. The family members of the deceased expressed their anguish and disbelief over the tragedy.

"I received a call in the morning that Sunil has been shot. I came here running. He was shot five times," revealed a relative of the deceased. He further voiced his concerns regarding the prevailing law and order situation in the region, expressing frustration about the priorities of the administration. "Is the administration only concerned with counting money?" he questioned angrily.

Elaborating on the victim's background, he stated, "He was a fish seller," emphasising that the shooting incident took place in close proximity to a college equipped with two surveillance cameras. "The footage needs to be thoroughly investigated. He had no known animosity with anyone. He was a common man who worked hard to provide for his family. How could he have harboured animosity with anyone?" he pondered.

Expressing his dismay, he went on to question the government's role in ensuring the safety and security of its citizens. "What is the government doing?" he asked, voicing the collective frustration and anger that permeated the community.

Visuals from the scene depicted an impassioned protest, with enraged demonstrators demanding justice and raising concerns about the state of law and order. To obstruct traffic and make their voices heard, burning tires were placed on the road.

Responding to the volatile situation, authorities deployed a heavy security presence in the region and erected barricades in an effort to restore calm and maintain order.