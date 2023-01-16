Miscreants Loot Rs 40,000 At Gunpoint From Medical Shop Owner In Punjab's Faridkot; WATCH

In a shocking incident, unidentified miscreants looted around Rs 40,000 from a medical shop owner at gunpoint in Punjab's Faridkot. The incident happened at the Dhilwan Kalan village of Kot Kapura area, on January 15, as per the CCTV footage shared by ANI.

In the visuals, three people can be seen standing inside the medical shop, and then suddenly, one of them covers the face of the attendant at the shop and the other holds a gun seemingly asking the owner sitting at the shop counter for money. Another then proceeds to check the drawer.

Gangster involved in Punjab cop’s death injured

On January 14, the fourth gangster Yuvraj Singh allegedly involved in the death of the Punjab constable Kuldeep Singh Bajwa was injured in an encounter with the Punjab police, post which two 32 caliber pistols were recovered from the gangster's possession.

As per reports, Singh was in a hiding in a hotel in Pirmuchla near Jirakpur. The Anti-Gangster Task Force surrounded the hotel on the basis of a tip-off. Police said they first asked the gangster to surrender, but when he fired at the cops, they fired in retaliation.

Notably, Police constable Kuldeep Singh Bajwa was shot dead in the Phagwara area of Punjab's Kapurthala on January 8, Sunday.

