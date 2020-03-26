'Miss Badminton But Life Comes First; Lets Make Lockdown A Total Success': PV Sindhu

World champion and Olympics silver medalist PV Sindhu knows what comes first and has prioritized life over sports strongly urging the nation and people to cooperate and make the 21-day national lockdown a 100 per cent success.

'Self quarantined for the last 14 days'

In an exclusive video interview with Republic TV, Sindhu said "I have been in self-quarantine for the last 14 days since I have returned from England. I am at home and doing well I am doing some sort of exercise at home. Yes, I do miss badminton but life comes first and this virus is really bad and getting worse and affecting people all over. I request all of you to stay at home and be with your family."

Sindhu appealed to the people and all sportspersons to maintain a social distance. "Please sanitize yourself, clean your hands regularly and stay safe. Take this very very seriously. Don't go out. Let's make this lockdown a 100 percent success. I am with our prime minister in his nationwide fight against coronavirus. Let's defeat this dreaded disease once for all," was her message to the nation.

