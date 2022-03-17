Months after Harnaaz Sandhu made India proud by winning the Miss Universe, the nation pinned its hopes on Manasa Varanasi for the Miss World title. Miss World 2021, which had been delayed due to the COVID-19 is underway at the San Juan, Puerto Rico.

India's hope Manasa Varanasi was in contention for the crown as she entered the Top 12 of the competition. However, she failed to make it to Top 6.

As per the latest update from the competition, India's Manasa Varanasi could not make it to the Top 6. The countries that made it to the next round were USA, Poland, Indonesia, Mexico, Norther Ireland and Cote d’Ivoire.

Earlier, Manasa had made it to the Top 12. The other countries who made it to the list were Vietnam, Mexico, Northern Ireland, , Philippines, Poland, Somalia, United States, Colombia, Czech Republic, France and Indonesia. Cote d’Ivoire was the 13th nation to make it to the list, and as per reports, it was because of a tie.

Manasa had donned a stunning one-piece white gown during her introduction with the 'India' sash on her and the name of the nation showing up in the background.

The only update on Manasa Varanasi from the venue came out was when her hair and make-up work had started.

Before the event kicked off, the 24-year-old posted a video, where she said, "In the past year, as a Miss India, the one emotion that I felt an overload of is gratitude, so much of gratitude. When I look back at my journey, I'm so grateful to everyone who's been a part of it, the Miss World organisation, the styling team, social media, my family, friends, I am standing here, all thanks to your energy and the time and space that you've invested in my life."

"I'm eternally grateful to you for making my life so beautiful. And I take this next step towards the main stage, I just want to carry all that energy and tell you that is I promise to make you proud, it's your energy that will help me carry myself and India on the main day," she said.

Manasa Varanasi at Miss World 2021

The official Miss World website introduced Manasa as a Computer Science Engineering graduate, who worked recently as a Financial Information Analyst. They added that she wished to host her own talk show and news show, and that she was trained classical dancer, who also enjoyed swimming, table tennis and badminton. She had also recently started learning Sign language.

They shared that she selected “10-9-8” as the name of her Beauty with a Purpose project in reference to the child helpline number 1098. She wished to work for the rescue and rehabiliation of vulnerable children against child marriage, forced child labour and sexual abuse in her home state of Telangana.