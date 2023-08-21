'Missile To Music', Women Have Achieved So Much: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday hailed 'Nari Shakti' and said women have scaled great heights in various fields ranging from "missile to music" by overcoming several odds. She was speaking at an event held by the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) at the Manekshaw Centre here.

"I extend my gratitude to all 'Veer Naris' for their contribution and praise the efforts of the AWWA," the president said. During the event, an entrepreneur married to an army man and a teacher from Jharkhand, who is a 'Veer Nari', narrated gritty and painful tales of their lives, and how they surmounted the odds with their determination and spirit of resilience.

"We heard painful stories of two women, we should rather say, two stories of grit and determination today...it sent chills down the spine," Murmu said. That's why it is called Nari Shakti, she asserted. There is an old saying that behind every successful man, there is a woman, but, today it should be instead said that "beside every successful man, there is a woman", President Murmu said.

In her address, the president hailed 'Nari Shakti' and underlined the contributions made by women in the progress of society and the nation at large. "From missiles to music, women have achieved great heights, facing and overcoming all odds," she said.

AWWA president Archana Pande, in her address, hailed Murmu for her accomplishments and said that the president herself "exemplified 'Nari Shakti'". Before attending the event, President Murmu was given a tour of various stalls put up by members of the association which promotes self-reliance, entrepreneurship among women to empower them. Sudesh Dhankhar, wife of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakashi Lekhi also attended the event.