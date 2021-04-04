Missing 12-year Old Mangaluru Boy Found Murdered; Police Raises His 'addiction To PUBG'

A heart-wrenching incident has come to light from KC Road in the Ullal area of Mangaluru, where a 12-year-old boy, identified as Aaqif, was brutally murdered. According to the information received from agencies, the child was missing from Saturday, April 4, evening. The family tried to search for the boy but failed. Later, they filed a missing complaint at the nearby police station.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Shashikumar informed that a 12-year-old's head was smashed with a boulder. It is also being said that the child had a keen interest in the PUBG game. However, the relation of Aaqif's death with online gaming has not been cleared by the Police. In his official statement, Police Commissioner said, "Body of a 12-year-old boy, who went missing yesterday evening, found at KC Road in Ullal area of Mangaluru today morning. His head was smashed with a boulder. It is said that he was addicted to PUBG game."

On September 2, 2020, in the midst of the India-China standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), India banned PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile as well as 117 other Chinese apps. The Centre banned these apps under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, arguing that they were involved in activities that jeopardised the country's sovereignty, integrity, protection, and security. Apart from India, PUBG Mobile is prohibited in Nepal, Afghanistan, Korea, Pakistan, Jordan, Israel, and Iraq for different reasons.

A few days back, in a similar incident, a 12-year-old boy, identified as Monu, lost his life in Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh. In a tragic incident, a class 6 student died after the mobile battery exploded on his face. He was immediately taken to the hospital where he was declared dead. Monu was reportedly charging his phone battery with a "jugaad" charger. He tried to test the power by pressing it an hour later, and the battery exploded instantly, ripping his face.

