Missing Arunachal Pradesh Teen Miram Taron Handed Over To His Family By Indian Army

Missing Arunachal Pradesh teenager Miram Taron was reunited with his parents in Tuting, Upper Siang district on Monday. The 17-year-old was handed over by the Indian Army to the family nearly two weeks after he was taken into custody by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).

Taking to Twitter, the official account of Indian Army's Spear Corps shared pictures from the heartwarming incident, saying that Taron was given an 'emotional and rousing reception by parents and locals'. The images shared by Spear Corps showed the teenager hugging his family. Taron was also seen posing alongside locals and Indian Army officials and behind a banner that read 'Welcome Back To Tuting'.

#IndianArmy handed over Miram Taron, 17 yr old boy earlier brought back to India from Chinese PLA custody, to his parents at Tuting, Arunachal Pradesh on 31 Jan. He was given an emotional and rousing reception by parents & locals@adgpi@easterncomd@KirenRijiju @PemaKhanduBJP pic.twitter.com/yK7U2MgGaN — SpearCorps.IndianArmy (@Spearcorps) January 31, 2022

Arunachal teen goes missing

The controversy had come to the fore when BJP's Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao claimed that a 17-year-old youth was kidnapped from the Lungta Jor area inside Indian territory on January 18. Stating that his friend escaped from the Chinese Army and reported this to the authorities, he urged all Indian government agencies to ensure his early release. Immediately taking cognizance, the Indian Army contacted the PLA seeking assistance to locate Miran Taron, whom it asserted had lost his way while collecting herbs and hunting.

Politicizing the issue on January 20, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi lamented that an Indian citizen was abducted by the Chinese Army just days ahead of India's Republic Day. Taking to Twitter he said, "A few days before Republic Day, a son of India is kidnapped by China. We are with the family of Miram Taron and will not give up hope and we will not accept defeat. PM's cowardly silence is his statement- he doesn't care"!

On January 27, China handed over the missing Arunachal teenager to the Indian Army. This was revealed on Twitter by Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju who is also a Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal West. The Minister shared that due procedure including a medical examination of Taron was being followed.