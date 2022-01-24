Missing Arunachal Teen Located By PLA, To Be Handed Over In 2-3 Days

In a major development in the alleged abduction of Arunachal teen Miram Taron, the People's Liberation Army of China had communicated to the Indian Army that they found the missing boy. It has now been learned that Miram Taron is likely to be back in two to three days. The same has been informed by the PLA via a hotline to the Indian Army. The Chinese PLA troops are expected to hand over Miram Taron in the next two to three days.

This surfaced after BJP's Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao had claimed that the 17-year-old youth was kidnapped from the Lungta Jor area inside Indian territory on January 18. Gao added that his friend escaped from the Chinese Army and reported this to the authorities. Moreover, he had also urged all Indian government agencies to ensure his early release. Soon, the Indian Army contacted the PLA seeking assistance to locate Taron, whom it asserted had lost his way while collecting herbs and hunting.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV on Thursday, Congress MLA from Pasighat Ninong Ering opined, "I spoke to MLA of that area. The boys had gone across the borders but did not cross into the Chinese area. They had gone into the area which is intruded by the Chinese. For the last 50 years, we have been a complete state. Such things are really unfortunate. It is sad that China is infiltrating and considering our citizens as spies."

LAC standoff

The faceoff at the Line of Actual Control ESCALATED when 21 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred in the Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020, even as the de-escalation process was underway. The Galwan Valley clash was followed by multiple attempts of provocation by the Chinese side at the end of August 2020. Multiple rounds of military commander-level and Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs(WMCC) meetings have taken place between the two sides to resolve the crisis.

Besides this, EAM S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have met their respective counterparts. So far, the armies of India and China have disengaged from multiple places, including north and south of Pangong Tso and Gogra. India has been looking forward to ensuring the disengagement in the remaining areas along the LAC such as Hot Springs and Depsang at the earliest.