Missing Case Against YSRCP MLA Vundavalli Sridevi Filed In Amravati

On Wednesday, a missing complaint was filed by a woman at the Thullur police station in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh. The complaint was filed for YSRCP MLA Vundavalli Sridevi who had disappeared in one of the protest rallies under mysterious circumstances. Protests have been happening across Amaravati against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's idea to introduce three capitals in the state for a while now. Several villagers in the capital city of Amaravati, including women and senior citizens, have been taking part in the protests.

The missing person's complaint was registered by the local after Vudavalli Sridevi was found to be missing for a week. The woman who filed that complaint had earlier taken out an entire protest rally to the police station stating that her MLA Vundavalli Sridevi from Tadikonda Assembly constituency is missing for a week.

Similar reports of YSRCP workers disappearing surfaced from other areas such as Mangalagiri town as well where people reported that their MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, of YSRCP, is missing. Protests have erupted against the GN Rao-led expert committee's report recommending three capitals for the Andhra Pradesh. TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh CM, N Chandrababu Naidu who is on his "Chalo Amaravati" tour has also come out to express solidarity with the farmers who are agitating against the idea of three capitals in the state.

3 capital system

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on December 17, made an announcement in the state assembly that the state will have three capitals to boost the "decentralized development". According to the announcement, Amaravati will be the legislative capital. Reddy said Kurnool will be the judicial capital of Andhra Pradesh, while Visakhapatnam will be the executive capital. Speaking about it, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy had said, “Decentralised (capital) is a good concept. South Africa has three capitals. We too should change. We may set up legislative capital here (Amaravati). We may constitute Assembly here. We may set up Executive capital at Visakhapatnam. Officials may start working from there. High court may be set up in Kurnool. Thus legislative, executive, and judicial capitals may be set up at different places. We are in a condition to think of different possibilities. Probably, Andhra Pradesh may get three capitals”.

(With Agency Inputs)