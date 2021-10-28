'Missing' Ex-Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh Seeks Arrest Warrant Cancellation; Skips Court

Amid the manhunt for him, ex-Mumbai commissioner Param Bir Singh on Thursday sought cancellation of his arrest warrant issued by the Chandiwal commission. Opposing his application, ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and his secretary Sanjeev Palande's counsel have questioned the power of attorney and affidavit itself. Param Bir Singh has reportedly fled the country as the Maharashtra govt has lost all contact with him.

Param Bir Singh seeks cancellation of his arrest warrant

Palande - who has been booked under a money laundering case - has argued that Singh's affidavit cannot be accepted as it is not on stamp paper - rendering it unreliable. Seconding Palande, Deshmukh's counsel too argued that Singh was using his police rank to excuse himself from appearing before court. The court ordered Singh's lawyers to submit all documents to other lawyers by November 16.

Meanwhile, jailed ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze has informed the court that his health is poor as he has undergone surgery recently. However, Taloja jail authorities have stated that Vaze's condition is stable and he can attend the inquiry. Posting the matter for November 22, the court ordered Sachin Vaze to be present and examined on that date.

Param Bir Singh untraceable

At a plea hearing at Bombay High Court in connection to a 2015 atrocities case against Singh, Maharashtra govt admitted that Param Bir Singh was 'untraceable'. Moreover, the state is willing to withdraw its May 24 statement assuring no coercive action, including arrest, against Singh in the same case. Four notices have been sent to the ex-CP but he remains 'absconding'.

The Maharashtra Police has launched a manhunt for Param Bir Singh after he reportedly fled India in a private aircraft, claimed sources. A bailable warrant has been issued by the Justice Chandiwal commission against Singh, who has been 'missing' since May 2021. The Maharashtra govt has reached out to Centre to locate the ex-CP, who they believe to have fled to Nepal. Sources also report that Singh has not been in contact with the Maharashtra govt since August, when his 'medical leave' ended. Both Opposition BJP and ruling parties - Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have blamed each other of aiding Param Bir Singh in fleeing the country.

Param Bir Singh's allegations against Anil Deshmukh

The Chandiwal commission is probing Singh's allegations that Vaze had been summoned by Deshmukh to his residence several times in the past few months 'setting a target of accumulating Rs 100 crores a month' from 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai - collecting Rs 2-3 lakhs from each. He added that the Home Minister had said that a monthly collection of Rs 40-50 crores were achievable from such establishments and the rest could be 'collected from other sources'. Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh refuted all 'extortion allegations' and later resigned after the HC allowed a CBI probe into Singh's allegations. Several of Deshmukh's aides have been arrested for money laundering and his Nagpur residences too have been raided.