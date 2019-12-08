Missing For 12 Years, Andhra Girl Reunites With Parents Thanks To Social Media

A girl from Andhra Pradesh who went missing 12 years back, is finally going to be reunited with her family. The reunion has become possible because of her employer Vamsi Krishna, who searched for the minor's parents and siblings on Facebook. The girl – Bhavani – came to work as a maid in Vamsi's house. During an inquiry, Bhavani told Vamsi that she was separated from her parents when she was four years old at Cheepurupalli in Vijayanagaram district of Andhra Pradesh.

The girl was adopted by a woman and has lived with her in Vijayawada since. Bhavani said that she is very happy to go home with her parents. Vamsi found Bhavani's brother on Facebook. "I used to check the documents of people I hire. So, I asked the girl for documents to know her age. She told me that she does not have any document as she was adopted by a woman when she went missing. I asked her whether she wants to connect with her real parents. She said – Yes. Then I took details from her and started searching on Facebook," Vamsi Krishna said.

"I sent a message to some people. And one has reverted to my message. I took his details, which matched the information provided by the girl. He then requested for a video call," Vamsi added. The person Vamsi got in contact with and his parents later confirmed that Bhavani was their daughter who went missing years ago. Bhavani's stepmother Jaya was initially unhappy but later welcomed the decision of the girl.

Another reunion

On Friday, a woman and her son were traced out in Kujwani, days after they went missing from Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, police said. Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Samba, had lodged a complaint at Rakh Amb Talli police post stating that his wife Sunita Devi and their minor son went missing from RS Pura in Jammu on November 28, they said. Police filed a missing report and started a search to trace out the duo, they said. A special team conducted raids at different places in and around Samba on the basis of suspicion, police said. The team finally found the woman along with her son in Kujwani, they said.

(With Inputs from Agencies)