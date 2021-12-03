A day after 15 fishing boats were capsized in Una tehsil of Gujarat's Gir Somnath, a body of a fisherman has been recovered during the early hours of Friday. At least seven other fishermen are still reported missing of the 15 present on board. On Thursday, several anchored boats were capsized mid-sea off Gir Somnath Nava Bandar port due to strong winds. Four fishermen were rescued as relief operations are still underway to rescue the missing fishermen.

Body of fisherman found, 7 still missing

As the body of a missing fisherman was recovered, the district collector R G Gohil said that the Coast Guard will continue its search operation using its floodlight-mounted boats during the night.

"A rescue operation was launched with the help of a Coast Guard helicopter early Thursday morning after a storm wrecked the boats around midnight. Later, two boats and a Dornier aircraft of the Coast Guard also joined in the search mission", said Gohil.

According to Navabandar sarpanch (village head) Somvar Majithia, the fishermen were sleeping inside their anchored boats when the strong winds and waves struck the coast around midnight following a sudden change in the weather. Gujarat witnessed a change in the weather conditions on Wednesday with some parts of the state receiving rains, which is unusual in the month of December. Locals claimed that at least 10 boats were completely destroyed and 40 others, which were anchored at the coast, were partially damaged due to the stormy weather.

IMD issues Warning for fishermen

There had been a warning issued for 3 days for fishermen to not venture out into the sea due to the weather conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy and widespread rain in Gujarat and North Konkan.

"A fresh active western disturbance as a trough in mid-latitude westerlies is likely to affect northwest and adjoining central India from Tuesday night and its interaction with a lower-level trough in easterlies winds. Under their influence, widespread rain/thunderstorm with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Gujarat on Wednesday and isolated heavy rainfall on Thursday," the IMD had warned.

(With PTI Inputs)