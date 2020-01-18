Uttarakhand: Missing Labrador Claimed By Two People Spends Night In Jail

A case of a missing dog had Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district police stuck when two people came forward to claim the dog. Unable to resolve the issue, the dog had to remain in police 'custody' over the night. The two-year-old labrador had been missing since December last year.

Dog claimed by two

According to Kashipur’s senior sub-inspector, Vinod Joshi, the lost Labrador was found by the residents and the resident put up a missing dog post on Facebook. In the post, the resident asked for the owner of the lost Labrador to come forward.

The resident who found the dog then got a call from an individual claiming that it was his dog and that the dog was missing since December 26. After that, the resident received another phone call from a person claiming that it was actually his dog and that the labrador had disappeared on December 12.

Joshi said that the description given by both the men matched the specifics of the dog and therefore instead of handing over the dog to either of the callers the resident handed the labrador over to the police.

The labrador responded to both the individuals and wagged its tail that led to the confusion. Therefore the dog spent and the two claimants spent the night at the jail. But in the morning one of the claimants gave to the police in writing that the labrador was not theirs and requested it is given to the other claimant.

In a similar bizarre incident of an animal being 'jailed', eight donkeys in Uttar Pradesh, India were detained for destroying expensive plants outside the jail. According to reports, they were released after four days of detention as they ate and destroyed plants which were bought for Rs 5 lakh.

In 2015 an 85-year-old Janabai Sakharkar from India accused a pet parrot 'Hariyal' of hurling on her whenever she passed by it. However, when the parrot was taken to the police station it did not utter a word. The parrot was later handed over to the Forest Department for rehabilitation and released in the woods.

(with inputs from agencies)