Missing man found dead in UP village

Muzaffarnagar, Feb 23 (PTI) A 23-year-old man missing since February 10 was found dead in a village field here in the district, police said on Wednesday.

Jitendra was found dead in Chandsamad village under Khatoli Police Station area, they said.

A case of murder has been registered against unknown persons, as police suspects that the man was murdered elsewhere and his body was dumped here to mislead the investigation, they said.

His body has been has been sent for a post mortem and an investigation is on, police said. PTI COR VN VN

