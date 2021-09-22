'Missing' Param Bir Singh Slapped With Bailable Warrant Again; Asked To Appear On Oct 6

The woes of ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh persisted on Wednesday as a one-man high-level inquiry commission reissued the bailable warrants against him. During the last hearing, the Justice Chandiwal commission had originally issued the bailable warrant besides imposing a fine of Rs.50,000 on him for failure to comply with the summons for the recording of his statement. As per sources, the ex-Mumbai top cop who now holds the position of Director General of Maharashtra Home Guard is believed to be in hiding.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, the panel's lawyer Shishir Hirey remarked, "Today's hearing took place for the report regarding the bailable warrant that was issued on September 6. The warrants were served through Maharashtra Police. They filed their report. As per the report, the summons could not be served at his two official addresses- one in Malabar Hill, Mumbai and the second in Chandigarh as he was not available. When the police tried to execute the warrants, they got a third address but he could not be found there too."

Moreover, Singh has been asked to file an affidavit and appear in person on October 6. Sources added that ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's lawyer demanded the attachment of the former Mumbai top cop's property if he doesn't appear before the panel again. Incidentally, Singh has already filed a writ petition in the Bombay High Court challenging the proceedings of the Chandiwal Commission.

Extortion charge and probe commission

The controversy came to the fore on February 20 when Param Bir Singh levelled serious 'extortion' charges against Anil Deshmukh. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh refuted Deshmukh's remarks that his transfer was due to serious lapses in the Antilia bomb scare case. Moreover, he alleged that the NCP leader had asked Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai. However, the Maharashtra Home Minister rejected these claims and announced that he will file a defamation suit against Singh.

On March 30, the Maharashtra government constituted a one-man high-level inquiry committee to probe the former Mumbai top cop's 'extortion' charges against Deshmukh. This was on the lines of what the Congress party- a key constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi had demanded. The panel comprising retired Bombay High Court judge Kailash Uttamchand Chandiwal was asked to submit its report in 6 months' time.

Here is the mandate of the committee:

Has Param Bir Singh given any proof in his letter to substantiate his charges against Anil Deshmukh or any official working in his department? Do the charges based on the information procured from ACP Sanjay Patil and dismissed Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze indicate that Deshmukh or anyone from his department has committed offences so as to necessitate probe by any investigative agency? Any other recommendations pertaining to this.

Inquiries against Param Bir Singh

Already, a lookout notice was issued against Param Bir Singh by the Thane Police after he was wanted in connection with the extortion cases against him. On September 16, the division bench of the Bombay HC comprising Justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar rejected his pleas challenging the Maharashtra government's two preliminary enquires against him. While one PE pertained to his alleged failure in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case, the other relates to reinstated police officer Anup Dange's allegations.

Dange had not only accused Singh of shielding people with underworld links but also claimed that the former Mumbai top cop's relative demanded a bribe of Rs.2 crore to reinstate him into the force. The HC held that the plea was not maintainable and gave Singh the liberty to approach the Central Administrative Tribunal. In another setback, the state government permitted the Anti-Corruption Bureau to open a fresh inquiry against him based on police inspector BR Ghadge's complaint. The latter had alleged that Singh took a bribe of Rs.50 lakh-1 crore for the posting of officers.