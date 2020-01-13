Missing Posters Of BJP MP From Gurdaspur Sunny Deol Seen In Punjab

Missing posters of BJP MP Sunny Deol were now seen in Gurdaspur constituency. People allege that he is always out of his constituency and that no work has been done in his absence.

Speaking to Republic TV, the local residents said that thought "Cinestar" would work for the welfare of the people but they do not get to see him or have heard of him recently. After the polls, he stoked a controversy, when he appointed a writer as his "representative" to the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency. In a letter issued on the letterhead of the Gurdaspur MP, Deol appointed Gurpreet Singh Palheri as his "representative" to "attend meetings and follow important matters".