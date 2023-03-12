Missing Pulwama Martyr's Widow Tracked; Kin Alleges Brutally Beaten, Harassed By Police

In the latest development from Rajasthan, Manju Jat, widow of Pulwama martyr Rohitash Lamba, who was reportedly kept under detention for days, arrived at her rented accommodation in Jaipur. Her family member alleged that the martyr's widow was harassed by the police and sustained injuries. Police have been deployed outside her residence.

Speaking to Republic, the kin of Manju Jat said, "We could not find here. We had no idea where she was for the last few days. She came here around 1 am in the night. She has been beaten… she is upset with the government because she was forcibly detained and kept at an unknown place. They harassed her."

She said that Manju was brought to her rented house in Jaipur by the police at around 1 AM on Sunday and that the Pulwama martyr's widow was brutally beaten and sustained injuries during the detention.

Manju Jat, whose condition was not well, was seen crying. Because of her health condition, she was not able to speak, however, she showed an image from her phone reportedly of the injuries on her body. Though she did not speak about the detention, the image of her alleged injuries narrated her plight and suffering.

It is pertinent to mention that Manju along with the widows of other martyrs were staging protests against Ashok Gehlot since February 28 over the non-fulfillment of promises by the state government.

BJP attacks Ashok Gehlot govt

BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena who was protesting along with the martyrs' widow slammed the Rajasthan government on the condition of Manju Jat. Taking to his Twitter, the BJP MP said, "Martyr Rohitas Lamba's wife Manju Jat has been beaten so much by the police that she is unable to even speak. Even the British did not give so much harassment."

"Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Ji, if you do not want to accept the demands of the martyr's widow, then do not accept them, but who gave your police the right to torture them?" he added.

On March 10, BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena tweeted about the alleged detention of the martyrs' widows. "Instead of getting respect from the widows of the martyrs, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wants the police to repress them. Today at 3 am the police took away the widows and their families. By doing this, the government cannot break the courage of the widows. The struggle will continue till we get our rights," he tweeted on March 10. Since their alleged detention, the widows have been missing.

Notably, the protesting widows have demanded the construction of roads in their villages and a change in rules for providing jobs on compassionate grounds to their relatives among others. They have also demanded a written assurance from the Gehlot government that their demands would be met, in order for them to end their protest.