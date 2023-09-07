Missing Retired Teacher's Mutilated Body Found In UP's Etawah

The mutilated body of a retired woman teacher, who went missing two days ago, was recovered from a 20 feet deep ditch in the Sadar Kotwali police station area here on Thursday, police said.

The woman was identified as Arifa Khatoon (66), a resident of Naurangabad locality, whose missing complaint was lodged by the family members at the police station on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Kapil Dev Singh said that the body was recovered from the ditch near Bhola Sayed mazar.

According to police, the deceased had retired from a primary school in 2019 and was living alone in her house.

Neighbours said that she had left her house on Tuesday saying that she had been called to the school.