Mission Chandrayaan-3: Nehru Planetorium Showcases Replica For Visitors

Nehru Planetorium welcomed visitors to understand the Mission Chandrayaan 3 of ISRO, the Space exploration Mission in Southern Part of Moon, which will make India a Global Power in the field of space. Nehru platenorium has made replica of Chandrayaan 3 with the model of GSLV MK3 launch vehicle. The visitor entry starts at 11am. This is the first time owing to flood conditions that Nehru Planetorium officials have not sent out messages to colleges and schools, but have opened an entry for everyone to visit.

As ISRO launches the Mission Moon today, the entire country is proud and wants to witness the Space exploration Mission on Moon for the third time. Before this, Chandrayaan-1 was launched in 2008, Chandrayaan-2 in 2019 and now Chandrayaan-3 today. The launch of Chandrayaan-3 was planned in 2021 but because of pandemic the launch got postponed.



As Republic Team enters Nehru Planetorium, we see the pictures of Moon and cut-outs of Chandrayaan everywhere. On the right of the entry gate is the dummy replica of Chandrayaan-3. The rocky surface of the moon is showcased with the Models of Lander and Rover and in the extreme left, the dimensions and facts of Chandrayaan-3 is written for visitors to understand the components. The launch vehicle GSLV MK 3 is made with cardboard showcasing the most powerful vehicle which could carry heavy payloads, for better understanding of students the Orbit of Earth and Moon and trajectory lines is drawn on the board. The volunteers have been deployed to explain the orbits and how propulent expulsion is separated and how lander will be separated from propellents making the safe entry in lunar orbit. The huge craters have also been made to help understand the surface of moon and what are difficulties in this Mission.



The entire model is a visual treat for visitors to have a better understanding of the Moon Mission and its importance for the country.



Republic spoke to a group of students from the Modern School and Kendriya Vidyalaya.



The students came along with their friends as their school was closed. Nihal and Vandana from Modern Public School shared their thoughts and said, "We are interested in Space Science and we are class 10 students with Science subject. Astronomy gives us a boost to understand more about unexplored space. India is doing amazing in space sciences. We saw Chandrayaan-2 and Mangalyaan Mission in Nehru Planetorium only. Last time we saw PM Modi speaking about Mission Moon At ISRO and we decided we will do graduation and work towards being scientists."



Chaaru, the Class 12 student from Kendriya Vidyalaya came with her parents. She said, "My mother is more excited than me. My parents want me to become a space scientist like K. Sivan, former Chairman of ISRO. My mother idealises him a lot and have seen all her interviews. During Mangalayaan mission, it was major women scientists team in the mission. I got goose bumps when i saw Mangalyaan launch on TV. Space excites me to read further about it. My interest in astronomy was imbibed by my mother. Today I have come here to understand Chandrayaan 3. Our fingers are crossed for this Mission to be successful.



Republic spoke to Prerna Chandra, Program Manager, Nehru Planetorium. She said, "It's a proud moment that all Indians are very excited. From Chandrayan-1 only we are planning to go to southern pole of the moon which is undiscovered and untouched. In Chandrayaan-2, our mission was partially failed. We call it partially failed and not completely fail because orbitor worked efficiently till its limit, as the lander could not make a soft landing. With Chandrayaan-3, they have added technology and it is the advance version of Chandrayaan-1 and Chandrayaan-2, this mission we all are hoping to be successful making India the first country to land on the southern part of the moon."



This mission will be launched by 3rd generation rocket GSLV MK 3 and it is very powerful. This is also called the "Bahubali" of India because it has the capacity to launch heavy pay loads. So you need good speed to escape the velocity and gravity of earth, once we are near by the lunar gravity because moon is tidled locked with earth, it will automatically grab the rocket and take it to the internal trajectory. Propulsion module will take almost 1700 kms for taking it closest to the lunar surface. Once we reach lunar trajectory the separation happens. The landing of Lander on lunar surface is expected on August 23-24.



After few minutes of crossing the earth's gravity, the propulsion module will separate from the launcher.



The major concern with Chandrayaan-2 was the soft landing, which means safe landing on the moon. Lunar is a very rocky surface with lots of craters in its surface. The size of craters are like many oceans can come into it. We got failed that time. so this time strong legs has been added and lot of sensors and engineering has been added to the lander and rover , so we could have safe landing of the lander and rover could do its work.



Technological advancements are done , model looks same but technical things has been added so that lot of samples from moon could be collected, also we could get details of seismic activities which is happening on lunar surface , so any kind of quake or storm happening there will help us lot to understand moon.



The perspective to show the replica is to help students understand the planet , the astronomy and space , when such big mission happen on space exploration then these model replicas help to understand what is Indias Mission, to get connected to the mission , What you see , you beleive .This is countrys mission and i would like to respond that the interaction between vikram sarabhai and Jawahar lal Nehru when he was PM , Jawaharlal nehru said we are underdeveloped country and we have other issues to deal with and that time vikram sarabhai said that this is the reason why India needs space exploration program , So this is not just a mission but we have really big perspective to this , our borders are guarded by surveilance which we get from satellites from outer orbit, also the floods and disaster we could get information about it much early and several lives could be saved . So space exploration is important.