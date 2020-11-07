Mission Sagar II: INS Airavat Carrying Food Aid For Eritrea Reaches Port Massawa

In continuation to the ongoing humanitarian mission ‘Sagar-II’, Indian Naval Ship Airavat carrying food aid for people arrived at Port Massawa on Friday. This mission is in sync with the government's vision to provide assistance to 'Friendly Foreign Countries' to overcome natural calamities and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Subhash Chand, Ambassador of India handed over the food items to Asmarat Abraha, the Governor of Northern Sea Region. . Captain Malake, Commander Naval Forces, and other Officers from the Eritrean Naval Forces were also present for the handing over ceremony.

INS Airavat is indigenously built and was commissioned on May 19, 2009. The ship’s primary role is amphibious operations and is also well suited for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations.

Earlier on November 5, India delivered the “much needed” food aid to the Republic of Sudan including wheat flour, sugar to assist the Sudanese people who are impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic along with the record-breaking floods that have hit the nation. According to the official statement, a ceremony was held onboard the Indian naval Ship (INS), Abdalla Shingrai Ohaj Hamad, Governor of the Red Sea State of Sudan received the HADR supplies from Ravindra Prasad Jaiswal, Ambassador of India to Sudan, on behalf of the Humanitarian Aid Commission of Sudan which was represented by Badr Eldeen Abdulla, Deputy Commissioner.

'Mission Sagar' India's commitment to partners in IOR

'Mission Sagar' is inspired by Prime Minister Modi's vision of SAGAR -- Security and Growth for All in the Region. The shipment carrying essential medicines and medical assistance team as part of 'Mission Sagar' reaffirms India's role as a preferred security partner in the Indian Ocean region (IOR) and reflects India's commitment to work together with its maritime neighbours and partners in the IOR.

The ship's long deployment in rough seas and difficult times towards the delivery of essential medical aid has been widely appreciated by these countries. The Indian Navy is progressing this mission in close coordination with the Ministries of Defence and External Affairs, and other agencies of the Government of India. Furthermore, heads of states, as well as senior dignitaries from other countries, had also expressed gratitude for the timely aid.

