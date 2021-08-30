'Mission SAGAR': INS Airavat Reaches Vietnam To Deliver COVID-19 Relief Supplies

On Monday, the Ministry of Defence in its release said that INS Airavat reached Ho Chi Minh City Port in Vietnam with COVID relief materials as part of the ongoing 'Mission SAGAR' (Security and Growth for All in the Region). The ministry stated that as requested by the Government of Vietnam, the ship carried 100 Metric Tons of Liquid Medical Oxygen in 05 ISO Containers. Apart from this, it also carried 300 Oxygen Concentrators of 10 LPM capacity to provide to the country in its fight against the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, which has wreaked havoc across the world since last year. Taking to Twitter, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar also informed about the development, and said, "INS Airavat reaches Vietnam with oxygen supplies. Indo-Pacific approach in practice [sic]." Before heading to Vietnam, the ship had gone to Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta on August 24 at the request of the Government of Indonesia. The ship disembarked 10 Liquid Medical Oxygen containers to the country, said the defence ministry's release.

Indian Navy proactively engaged under 'Mission SAGAR'

As per the ongoing programme, the Indian Navy has been carrying out numerous humanitarian missions to help nations in their fights against the pandemic. The Indian Navy's missions span the entire extent of the Indian Ocean, including South East Asia and East Africa. Sharing a strong traditional bond of friendship, India and Vietnam have been proactively engaged together towards a safer maritime domain. Apart from cooperating in various areas, both Navies regularly carry out joint naval exercises in the form of bilateral exercises. According to ANI, their area of cooperation includes - training programmes in the fields of the submarine, aviation and technical training.

INS Airavat to deliver medical supplies to other friendly nations, too

According to a report by the news agency, post disembarkation of the medical supplies, the ship will depart Ho Chi Minh City to deliver medical supplies to other friendly nations in the region. It is worth mentioning here that 'Mission SAGAR' was launched by the Indian government on May 10. The aim was to deliver COVID-19 related assistance to the countries in the Indian Ocean region. It is also being seen as a major milestone in engagement with the countries in the region to fight the menace of COVID-19. It should be mentioned here that INS Airavat is on a deployment to South East Asia for trans-shipment of relief materials. It is an indigenously built Landing Ship Tank (Large) that was commissioned on May 19 2009 at the Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam.

