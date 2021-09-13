Mission Shakti Self Help Groups Empowered Over 16,000 Women In Bhubaneshwar: Odisha H&UDD

Over 16,000 women from Self Help Groups (SHGs) and other disadvantaged communities in Bhubaneswar, Odisha have been empowered through the collaboration of Mission Shakti Self Help Groups (SHGs) and the state Housing and Urban Development Department (H&UDD), the H&UDD sad in a statement. According to the press statement, this collaboration will currently navigate the community-centric and women-led urban development concept in the state.

The SHGs are currently participating in a variety of urban development projects which range from solid as well as liquid waste treatment to water supply, subsidised food programs, and livelihood generating, as both service providers and implementation partners. News agency ANI reported quoted Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena as saying, “Community engagement in urban services delivery through Mission Shakti women SHGs is now a non-negotiable agenda. It has led to women-led community initiatives across programs, socio-economic empowerment of women and entrepreneurship development for an emerging economy.”

Collaborative programs for urban development in Odisha

Over 13,500 Mission Shakti SHGs are presently working as development agencies and implementing agencies to carry out the Mukhyamantri Karma Tatpar Abhiyaan (MUKTA) urban job-generating plan. This community-operated initiative puts women of SHGs in the front, with operations of up to Rs 10 lakh, carried out independently by Mission Shakti groups and their federations as implementing and developing agencies.

Other MUKTA initiatives, like city beautification and open space improvement, have been effectively executed by Mission Shakti groups throughout 114 Urban Local Bodies (ULB) in the state during the previous 15 months, the H&UDD statement informed. Significantly, the SHGs have lately played a key role in the construction of 10,000 rainwater collecting systems around the state. Furthermore, under the MUKTA initiative for development projects, they will now be provided with credits of zero-interest loans up to Rs 3 lakh for operating capital.

Mission Shakti SHGs along with other transgender groups have been integrated to provide sanitation service among the decentralised solid and liquid waste management system. A total of 2,378 SHGs are presently involved in the waste separation, gathering, transporting, processing, recycling, as well as disposal, all in accordance with established standards.

Women who serve as Swacha Sathis operate and handle Battery Operated Vehicles (BOVs) and Micro Composing Centres (MCCs), Micro Recovery hubs, as well as Construction and Demolition (C&D) Waste Management Plants.

The SHGs also manage over 150 communal and public toilets around the state, as well as running septic trucks in a few localities for the proper dumping and transfer of toilet waste. The Housing and Urban Development Department also informed that it collaborated with Mission Shakti SHGs to assist 100% house connectivity and customer management through the Sujala initiative, commonly known as the Drink from Tap Mission.

The Jalasathis of the Sujala initiative educates the public about clean water and health. They even take monthly metre readings, generate online user charge bills, and collect payments electronically from consumers' houses. Though 222 Jalasathis are now stationed in five ULBs, an extra 336 will be placed in 70 ULBs very soon.

Aahaar Kendras, which give cheap meals to the urban poor, are also effectively managed by women collectives. In all, 157 SHGs are involved in the management of Aahaar Kendras. Through these partnership initiatives, each SHG volunteer now gets between Rs 4,000 and Rs 10,000 as remuneration for each month.

Odisha has made a significant step forward by entrusting the management and monitoring of septage treatment plants (SeTPs) in nine cities to women and transgender SHGs, assuring their socio-economic independence, the press statement informed. For the last year, the groups have effectively managed the treatment centres, and 35 additional groups are presently being taught to operate 34 new operating facilities.

(Image: ANI)