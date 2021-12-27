Missionaries Of Charity Slams Freezing Of Accounts, Calls It 'dastardly Attack On Poor'

The Centre on December 26, reportedly froze all bank accounts of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity. The development was later confirmed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who claimed that the mission's 22,000 patients and employees have been left without food and medicines.

Condemning the move, Missionaries Of Charity, through Vicar General, Archdiocese of Calcutta, Fr. Dominic Gomes called the development 'a cruel Christmas gift to the poor'. Fr. Dominic Gomes stated that in freezing the bank accounts of Missionaries of Charity Sisters and Brothers congregations, the Government agencies had given a cruel Christmas gift to the poorest of the poor.

"MC Sisters and Brothers reach out to uplift thousands and are often the only friends of the lepers and social outcast no one will even venture near. Overlooking the fact MCs of St. Mother Teresa give up all worldly goods, sleep on the floor and, and earn no money – giving whatever they have in service to the poorest in every corner of the earth, especially our poorest of Indians - this latest attack on the Christian Community and their social outreach is, even more, a dastardly attack on the poorest of India’s poor, who the MC congregation serves," he said.

"We condemn the Government action against the MC and are appalled by the timing and lack of empathy to consider the humanitarian disaster this decision will cause," he added.

Shocked to hear that on Christmas, Union Ministry FROZE ALL BANK ACCOUNTS of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in India!



Their 22,000 patients & employees have been left without food & medicines.



While the law is paramount, humanitarian efforts must not be compromised. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 27, 2021

Missionaries of Charity counters conversion allegations

Fr. Dominic Gomes also countered the 'conversion' allegations against the organization claiming that they were 'patently false and boggled the mind with its incredulity. He added that if any Christian organization seriously tried to “convert” with the efficiency they run their educational, medical, and social institutions, Christians would not be a 2.3% minority in India today.

"Christianity, across the globe – is not defined by conversion, but by their unparalleled love for their neighbor in action through their social outreach and social justice in society," he asserted.

Notably, the group has several cases across India for 'luring young girls towards Christianity'. The most recent case was filed against the organization by the Gujarat police based on a complaint on December 14. The complaint filed under the Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act, 2003, alleged that young girls in a shelter home in Vadodara were being forced to read Christian religious texts and participate in prayers with the intention of 'steering them into Christianity'.