'Mistakes Don't...': Cryptic WhatsApp Note Of Man Who Urinated On Lady In Air India Flight

Amid the Air India fiasco, the inebriated man who urinated on a septuagenarian female passenger posted a cryptic WhatsApp status. As per sources, the accused named Shankar Mishra (as per the FIR) changed his status 5 days ago where he posted, "Mistakes don't define us, Mistakes Refine us".

According to the Delhi police, a team of officials will be visiting Mumbai's Kurla area to meet the relative of Air India accused pertaining to more getting information about him. Notably, a lookout notice has been issued against the accused. The Delhi police will soon record the statement of the crew members as well.

The shocking incident happened on November 26, 2022, onboard an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi where a man allegedly peed and flashed his private parts on a female passenger.

Republic accesses FIR in Air India incident

In a major impact, an FIR was filed in connection with the Air India urination case after Republic's coverage on January 4. In the accessed FIR, the accused has been identified as Shankar Mishra, who has been slapped with multiple sections of the Indian Penal code - 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (Sexual harassment), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 510 (Misconduct in public by a drunken person), 294 (obscene act in any public place), and under 23 Aircraft Act (Assault and other acts endangering safety or jeopardizing good order and discipline).

Republic accesses complaint

Soon after the shocking incident came to light, Republic on Thursday accessed the complaint copy through which it came to know that a man allegedly urinated on a 70-year-old female passenger who was travelling on Air India's New York to New Delhi flight.

"I would like to submit a complaint about my appalling experience travelling with on Air India Business Class Flight AI102, Seat 9A, from JFK to New Delhi on November 26, 2022. He unzipped his pants and urinated on me and kept standing there until the person sitting next to me tapped him and told him to go back to his seat, at which point he staggered back to his seat," the complaint read.

The complainant added, "It is a shame when a national airline fails to protect the safety and dignity of their customers, especially senior citizens. Clearly, this has to be addressed by the people at the highest level."