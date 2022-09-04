Mistry's Demise Huge Loss For India's Business Community: Vice President Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday expressed anguish at the death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry, describing it as a huge loss for India's business community.

Mistry (54) was killed on Sunday when his car hit a road divider on a bridge in Maharashtra's Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai.

"Deeply anguished by the sudden demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry in a car accident today. His death is a huge loss for India's business community. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and friends. May his soul rest in peace," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Dhankhar.

Mistry and another person travelling in the Mercedes car were killed on the spot while two others, including the driver, identified as Anayta Pandol, were injured. PTI NAB RCJ

