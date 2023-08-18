'Misunderstanding...': BJP MP Responds To Verbal Spat With Jamnagar MLA Rivaba Jadeja

A day after BJP MLA Rivaba Jadeja got engaged in a heated altercation with her BJP colleagues, MP Poonamben Maadam on Friday responded saying that the spat occurred due to a misunderstanding and the saffron party is no less than a family. Notably, the verbal tiff broke after Rivaba Jadeja directed her ire towards Member of Parliament Poonamben Maadam and Jamnagar’s municipal mayor, Bina Kothari on Thursday morning during a JMC event.

“There was definitely some misunderstanding and its reaction was visible in the viral video. And as I said, the party is like a family, everyone in it is the strength of each other,” the BJP MP was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

It is important to note that the video of the public confrontation, which took place in Jamnagar, is being widely circulated on social media platforms. As per the viral visuals, Rivaba Jadeja, a first-time BJP legislator from Jamnagar (north) constituency and spouse of Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, was heard asking the mayor and MP to "stay in her lane" and "mind her own business".

According to Rivaba, the argument began after MP Poomamben Maadam made a sarcastic comment about her during the event. Detailing the incident, Rivaba said, “During the function, MLA Poonam Madam paid tributes to the martyrs while wearing her footwear. Then, when it was my turn, I decided to pay respect to the shaheeds for which I removed my footwear.”

“Following my action, BJP MP Poonamben Maadam passed a commentary on me and said that I was ‘doing it for show’. I had to speak for my self-respect. I just told her I haven't really done anything wrong and I am only paying my respects to the soldiers. Why are you picking on me,” Rivaba added.

Meanwhile, Bina Kothari declined to comment on the incident and said, “It’s an internal matter of the BJP. I do not want to make any comment about it.”