'Misunderstandings' With India Resolved': Nepal PM Oli Ensures Positive Relationship

Asserting that neighbours share both love and problems, Nepal's embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has said that misunderstandings with India have been resolved and that the two countries should move forward looking at the future. In a recent interview, Oli accepted the fact that once, there were misunderstandings between the two neighbours. However, he did not elaborate on those issues.

Oli stated in a recent interview with BBC Hindi Service that the outstanding issues relating to the border issue with India will be resolved through diplomatic channels on the basis of historical accords, maps and factual documents.

"Yes, there were misunderstandings at one time, but now those misunderstandings are gone. We should not be stuck in past misunderstandings but move forward looking at the future. We have to pursue a positive relationship," the 69-year-old Nepal Prime Minister, now heading a minority government said, reported PTI.

He further said that Nepal has a unique relationship with India, unlike any other country. Neighbours share both love and problems. Don't people in Chile or Argentina have a problem? he asked.

Nepal incorporates Indian territories in the new map

On May 18, Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli approved Nepal's new map featuring the Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura. As per reports, Nepal's new map has been drawn on the basis of the Sugauli Treaty of 1816 signed between Nepal and the then British Indian government and other relevant documents. In May 2020, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated an 80-km strategically crucial road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand as a link road to Kailash Mansarovar - Nepal had raised serious objections to the inauguration of this road.

After this incident, the ties between India and Nepal came under severe strain. India reacted sharply, calling it a "unilateral act" and cautioning Kathmandu that such "artificial enlargement" of territorial claims will not be acceptable to it. India said that Nepal's action violated an understanding reached between the two countries to resolve the boundary issues through talks.

However, later the bitter boundary dispute was reset with a series of high-level visits, as New Delhi emphasised that it sees itself as the Himalayan nation's "foremost friend" and development partner.

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image Credits: ANI)