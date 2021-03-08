Mithun Chakraborty Has Cryptic Take To 'BJP's Bengal CM Face' Speculation; Speaks To Arnab

After joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, Bollywood actor and former TMC MP Mithun Chakraborty in an exclusive interview spoke to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on the launch day of the Network's newest channel Republic Bangla. Following his power-packed speech at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Brigade rally, Mithun Chakraborty was possed with a question- "Are you ready to accept the challenge of being the Chief Ministerial face of BJP in West Bengal."

In response to this question asked by Arnab Goswami for R Bangla, the BJP leader said, "Oh my god. I think you should ask this question to honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union HM Amit Shah or Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh. I cannot break the party's protocols."

Mithun Chakraborty speaks to Arnab Goswami

Pointing towards Mithun Chakraborty's bold dialogue while addressing the Brigade rally on Sunday, Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab asked him that who did he directed to when he said, "Ami jol Dhorao Noi, Beleporao Noi, Ami Ekta Cobra Gokhro Ami Ek Chhobol e Chhobi. (I am not just any snake, I am king cobra and even one of my attacks can kill you)"

Replying to this, Mithun Da said, "Whomever this dialogue was indicated to, have now understood it. I am not here to gain votes. Instead, I am here to help humanity.I do not indulge in compromise politics."

Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP

Earlier in the day, Mithun Chakraborty openly accepted his tumultuous political history and his brief stint with the Naxal movement as a young boy, saying that it had been his long-standing dream to work for the upliftment of the poor people and Bengal. "I had always dreamt that I will achieve something in life, but never thought that being a person who was born in a very small place would one day share the stage with the Prime Minister of the biggest democracy in the world," he said.

Stating that if someone dreams with true compassion and a pure heart then the dreams always come true, Mithun Chakraborty said, "I am the biggest example that dreams do come true. Keep your trust in me, I will never back off from my own words."

Further bolstering BJP's presence in West Bengal, Prime Minister Modi addressed a mega rally in the poll-bound state at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata earlier in the day. His Sunday rally marks the end of the saffron party's highly-successful "Parivartan Yatra", which was helmed by several central leaders, drawing in massive crowds.

West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

