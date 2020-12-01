Mixed Reactions From Farmers' Unions After Talks With Centre, All Eyes On Dec 3 Meeting

Mixed reactions emerged after the Centre successfully managed to hold another round of talks with the agitating farmers over the contentious Farm Laws at the Vigyan Bhawan on Tuesday. While some farmers from the delegation felt that 'good progress' was made during the 3-hour meeting, others said that they would wait for the next round of discussions on December 3 to see if a solution could be achieved.

"Today's meeting was good and some progress was made. During our next meet on December 3 with the Government, we'll convince them that no clause of Farm law is pro-farmer. Our agitation will continue," said Prem Singh Bhangu, President of All India Kisan Federation.

Another member of the Farmers' Delegation, Chanda Singh said, "They want us to form a smaller committee and come again for discussions. Our movement against Farm Laws will continue and we'll definitely take back something from the Government, be it bullets or a peaceful solution. We'll come back for more discussions with them."

"Whatever faults we find with the law we will put it forward tomorrow. Then the day after, there will be a debate on the law with the Centre's experts. We will also come for the debate. We will continue to debate till the government listens to us," said another member of the Farmers' Delegation.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has once again appealed to the farmers to suspend the protests and come for the talks. "The meeting was good and we have decided that the talks will be held on 3rd December. We wanted a small group to be constituted but farmers' leaders wanted that the talks should be held with everyone, we do not have a problem with it," he stated.

As per sources, the Centre gave a detailed presentation to the farmers' associations during the third round of talks to clear the air about the three agrarian laws. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and MoS Commerce Som Parkash are representing the NDA government during the deliberations. Sources added that the Centre assured the farmers that the Agricultural Produce Market Committees and the Minimum Support Price system will continue.

At present, a Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) delegation led by Rakesh Tikait is holding talks with Agriculture Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar at Krishi Bhawan.

