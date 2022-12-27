Mixer Blast Tears Off Man's Hand In Karnataka; Forensic Team To Conduct Probe

A mixer-grinder blast led to a man losing his hand in Karnataka's Kevempunagar Extension on Monday evening. The incident happened when the man, identified as Shashi, who runs a DTDC branch office, was trying to test the mixer-grinder. The blast shattered the office's windowpanes and tore off Shashi's right hand. Police said a parcel containing the mixer was returned by a customer two days ago and Shashi tried to test the same.

Shashi is currently out of danger, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Hariram Shankar. The package was returned by a customer claiming that it had been sent to an incorrect address.

Case forwarded to forensic lab

The matter has now been forwarded to a Forensic Science Lab team in Mysuru which is scheduled to initiate an investigation on Tuesday. Preliminary inquiry has not led to any suspicion.

A comprehensive investigation will be conducted to find the precise cause of the blast.