Mixing COVID-19 Vaccines Theoretically Possible, But Is Still Being Analysed: NITI Aayog

Combining jabs of two different COVID-19 vaccines is "theoretically possible", but more in-depth research is required in the matter, Dr VK Paul, Member Health NITI Aayog said on Saturday.

"You asked me if a person can get inoculated with a vaccine different from the previous one. Scientifically and theoretically, it is possible. But recommending this is an evolving situation. There is no robust scientific evidence. Only time will tell," Paul said, addressing a press conference.

Covishield and COVAXIN are the two vaccines that are being administered in the ongoing inoculation drive in India. A third vaccine, Russia's Sputnik V has also been approved, but it is yet to gain momentum in the country. The Centre is now exploring the possibility of using a combination of the vaccines to overcome its shortage and ramp up the immunisation drive.

According to a study conducted by the Spanish university, a combination of AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccine was entirely safe and effective in controlling the COVID-19 spread. The study conducted by the Carlos III Health Institute in Spain found that the first dose of AstraZeneca followed by the second dose of Pfizer was safe and effective. The findings are supported by the result of a clinical trial in which 673 participants aged below 60 years had been administered a combination of vaccines.

South Korea has announced that it will begin a clinical trial into combining the doses of AstraZeneca and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to speed up the inoculation campaign in the country. The trial will be conducted on 500 military personnel who have already received one dose of AstraZeneca. Researches will examine their immune response after a dose of the Pfizer vaccine is administered.

A number of European countries and Australia are also considering the commencement of their own vaccine mix and match trials. If the strategy is proven to be safe and effective, it will provide a big boost to the vaccine drive across the globe.

How is vaccine match helpful?

As the world continues its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, immunisation is seen as one of the most efficient ways to stem the new cases, vaccine scarcity has also heightened. Researchers across the globe are blending different shots of coronavirus vaccines in order to cope up with a shortage of jabs, especially in low and middle-income nations. Following an assurance from researchers that mismatched shots are still safe and provide protection against COVID-19 would make it easier for governments to manage their stockpiles.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed 19.32 crore. It said 6,63,353 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose on Friday, and cumulatively 92,73,550 across 37 states and UTs since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

