Mizoram agri minister among 1,754 new COVID-19 patients

Aizawl, Feb 6 (PTI) Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,85,227 on Sunday as 1,754 more people, including a minister, tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 623, a health official said.

Mizoram had reported 1,777 cases and three fatalities on Saturday.

State Agriculture Minister C Lalrinsanga tested positive for the infection. He has developed mild symptoms of COVID-19, and is currently under home isolation, the official said.

Aizawl district continued to register the highest number of new cases at 1,013, followed by Lunglei (126) and Mamit (132), he said, adding that the fatalities were recorded in Aizawl and Lunglei.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 26.45 per cent from 27.38 per cent on the previous day as 6,632 samples were tested for COVID-19.

The state now has 13,348 active cases, while 1,71,256 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 1,507 in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stood at 92.45 per cent, and the death rate was at 0.33 per cent.

The northeastern state has so far tested over 17.12 lakh samples for COVID-19.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Lalmuanawma Jongte said that over 7.97 lakh people have been inoculated till Saturday, of whom 6.17 lakh have received both doses of the vaccine. PTI COR SBN ACD ACD

