Mizoram, Assam Committed To Resolving Border Dispute: CM Zoramthanga

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Monday said that he and Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma are committed to resolving the long-pending inter-state border dispute. Both the CMs had recently held discussions over the border issues in presence of Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah. During the meeting, both Mizoram and Assam governments had agreed to form a team to resolve inter-state border disputes through dialogue.

"We decided to constitute teams comprising representatives of opposition parties and NGOs to discuss the border issues. We are committed to maintaining peace along the inter-state boundary," he said, adding that both the Chief Ministers agreed to hold talks from time to time.

Mizoram CM said that the border dispute is a "long-pending issue which needs more time to be solved." He said that it may not be solved in two years of rule but both the states are committed to solving it at the earliest.

When asked if the state government will claim 509 sq mile stretch of inner-line reserve forest notified in 1875 under the BEFR (Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation) of 1873 or not, Zoramthanga said that the boundary commission made under the chairmanship of deputy CM Tawnlia has been assigned the responsibility to make a standpoint on the issue.

Assam-Mizoram border dispute

Three districts in Mizoram- Mamit, Aizawal and Kolasib- share a 164.4kg boundary with Assam's Karimganj, Cachar and Hailakandi districts. The border dispute is a long-pending issue between the two northeastern states, which arose from two demarcations during the colonial period.

On July 26, the border issue took an ugly turn, in which at least six Assam police personnel and one civilian were killed and more than 50 others were injured.

last month, the Himanta Biswa Sarma0led government alleged that individuals from the Mizoram were allegedly building a road in the reserve forest area within its borders in Hailakandi district. The road was reportedly being constructed near the Haticherra village inside the reserve forest, Hailakandi SP had said. On October 29, a low-intensity blast was reported near the Baicherra forward post of Assam Police. Following the incident, a Mizoram Police personnel was arrested for his alleged role in the blast.

Image: Twitter/@himantabiswa