Mizoram Awaits Centre's Direction Over Myanmar Refugees Amid Military Coup

The Mizoram Home minister Lalchamliana said on Monday that for the time being the state government has provided relief to people crossing over into Indian territory following the military coup in Myanmar. The state government is waiting for the Centre's direction in regards to their future stay. He informed the state legislative assembly that due to the unstable political situation in Myanmar, recently some people have sneaked into Mizoram.

"A detailed record of the identities and other particulars of the Myanmar nationals, who have entered into Mizoram due to the humanitarian crisis, is being prepared and relief is provided to them by the state government for the time being. And thereafter, how they should be provided shelter and relief will be decided as per the centres directive. As the foreigner issue is solely the centre's subject, we are waiting for a direction from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs," Lalchamliana told PTI. READ | J&K administration apprehends 168 Rohingya refugees, moved to 'sub-jail' in Kathua

Influx in other Northeastern states

According to the state Home Minister, apart from Mizoram, the other three Northeastern states are also believed to be facing refugee invasion from Myanmar due to the present political scenario triggered last month in the neighbouring country. Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland shares 1,643 km international border with Myanmar.

Lalchamliana added that India is not bound by the legal obligations to protect refugees as it is not a signatory to the United Nations Refugee Convention of 1951 and its 1967 protocol. An official of the Mizoram home department also informed the matter to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the state government is awaiting the centre's direction.

Several people from Myanmar, including some policemen, have crossed over to the Indian side and are currently taking refuge in Mizoram. A top police official said that more than 100 Myanmar nationals have so far entered Mizoram since late February.

The exact figure of the refugees could not be ascertained now as some people are living with the locals (Mizos) and Myanmar's Chin people, who have already settled in Mizoram, the police official said told PTI.

Earlier on March 5, the Myanmar government had asked Mizoram's Champhai district administration to return eight Myanmar policemen, who apparently fled their country to take refuge in Mizoram. India shares over a 404-km long porous border with Myanmar and people from both sides often attempt to cross the border to seek safe haven.

(With PTI Inputs)