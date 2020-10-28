Mizoram begins 'Covid-19 No Tolerance Fortnight' to curb spread as 295 kids test positive

Mizoram announced a weeklong lockdown in its capital, Aizawl, following a fresh spike in COVID-19 cases. Being the only state in India to record no COVID-19 related deaths, Mizoram is doubling its efforts to prevent the spread of cases across the state as several coronavirus cases with untraceable contacts were reported in the capital over the past few days. As per an official press release, the state government also launched a 'COVID-19 No Tolerance Fortnight' in Mizoram till November 6.

'COVID-19 No Tolerance Fortnight'

Under the initiative, the Mizoram government is taking a step towards breaking the chain of COVID-19 infection across the state by strictly following the coronavirus protocols. Aside from putting up banners announcing the zero-tolerance drive, the state government has instructed all districts to use public announcement systems to announce COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and guidelines in the region 'at least thrice a day', as per the press release. The 'COVID-19 No Tolerance Fortnight' has already commenced at the Lunglei District along with the rest of Mizoram.

According to the DM&R Department's guidelines, COVID-19 teams have been formed with 30% of government employees in each district. A total of 24 COVID-19 Executive teams have been formed in collaboration with the local task forces that are working across each district. These teams will focus on enforcing penalties to prevent the spread of COVID-19 under Section 5 of the Mizoram (Containment and Prevention of the Spread of COVID- 19) Act, 2020.

Aizwal Lockdown

The COVID-19 induced lockdown in the state capital commenced at 4 am on October 27 and will conclude at the same time on November 3. As per the official statement, about 160 COVID-19 positive cases were detected from 45 out of the total 83 local councils in the Aizwal area since October 18. Due to the rising number of cases among the students and children, the schools and educational institutes which were opened after the lockdown was eased have been shut down till November 3. Mizoram government has also decided to set up child-friendly COVID care centres for all the children who tested positive for coronavirus. As per an official statement, a total of 295 youth under the age of 18 have tested positive, out of which four are children below the age of 2 years and nine are between the age of 2 and 5 years while 22 are under 14 years of age.

(With inputs from PTI)