Mizoram CM Opposes Appointment Of New Chief Secy; Bats For 'Mizo-speaking' Official

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday requesting the Centre to appoint a Mizo-speaking Chief Secretary (CS) for the state. In his letter, Zoramthanga cited his bond with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and asked for a 'social favour' in consideration of his friendship with the NDA.

"I have been an NDA partner from the beginning while many states are changing themselves from one alliance group to another. I am the only one in the Northeast states to have been a faithful partner of the NDA from the beginning. I, therefore, believe that you deserve a social favour and consideration for the faithful friendship with the NDA," the Mizoram CM said in the letter.

Opposing the appointment of the new state Chief Secretary Renu Sharma, the Mizoram CM stated that a CS without knowledge of working Mizo language will not be effective or efficient in the administration. The leader revealed that a Mizo-speaking language official is required for the top job since cabinet ministers generally do not understand Hindi and are not well-versed with English either. The leader also stated that if the choice of his Chief Secretary is denied to him, "Congress and other opposition parties will make a mockery of me for faithfully serving NDA".

"I, therefore, propose that the Centre amend the order and promote the present additional Chief Secretary JC Ramthanga to the post as he knows the local language," the Chief Minister said. "With such background, a CS without knowledge of working Mizo language will not be effective or efficient and due to this centre has never appointed a CS who doesn't understand Mizo language since the creation of the state," CM Coramthanga added.

On October 29, the Centre appointed senior IAS officer Renu Sharma as the new Chief Secretary of Mizoram. The senior official of AGMUT cadre will replace Lalnunmawia Chuaungo, who has taken voluntary retirement from October 31.

(With Agency Inputs)