Mizoram CM Raises North-eastern State Border Dispute At Convention Of CMs In Shillong

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Sunday raised the key Assam-Mizoram border issue in a convention of the North-East Chief Ministers, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Shillong. In the talks held at the State Convention Centre, CM Zoramthanga said, “Border disputes in India's northeastern states are a legacy of the colonial era and lasting peace between states is important to further development in the region,” ANI reported. Furthermore, Mizoram’s Chief Minister stated that the border dispute has been inherited by the present ruling government from their predecessors, adding that the longstanding issue was left unresolved at the time when states of Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and Mizoram were formed.

"The large tract of areas claimed by Assam to be within its constitutional boundary has been used for collection of forest producers and for shifting and settled cultivation for the past 100 plus years by the people of Mizoram,” Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said on Sunday in the crucial North-East Chief Ministers meeting.

He continued, “Assam started claiming these areas only fairly recently due to population pressure apparently caused by the large-scale influx of migrants from outside Barak valley.”

CM Zoramthanga presses on issue of Myanmar refugees

CM Zoramthanga appealed to the Assamese government to “respect and honour” the ground realities and largely abstain from disturbing the peace. Furthermore, he asked the Assam government for the drawdown of the armed police forces, who he said, have been camping and patrolling in various locations across the agricultural fields that belong to the Mizoram farmers since June 29. He asserted that the status quo be maintained from May 10, 2021, as he reiterated the discussions he had held with the Assam Chief Minister during the telephonic dialogue on June 29. He also pressed on other issues such as the Myanmar refugees.

Zoramthanga’s government had earlier sanctioned relief funds for immigrants escaping the crisis-hit Myanmar and taking shelter in India’s Mizoram state. Citing ‘humanitarian grounds,’ Mizoram CM had stated that his government will continue to make efforts to provide relief to Myanmar refugees, PTI had reported. In the meeting on July 25, CM Zoramthanga also asked for a separate All-India Services cadre for each state, saying that it would foster a “sense of ownership amongst officers in their place of posting and positively affect their work.”