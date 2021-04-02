Mizoram CM Urges Centre To Change Foreign Policy And Accept Myanmar Refugees

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Saturday, April said that he will be sending a delegation to the national capital in order to request the central government to change India's foreign policy on Myanmar. The CM wants the Indian government to be more open to Myanmarese people and not send the refugees back. According to the reports by ANI, he said, “once the refugees from the military-ruled country come to Mizoram, they should be provided with food and shelter on humanitarian grounds”.

This comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs asked four northeastern states, including Mizoram, to take appropriate action to prevent people from coup-hit Myanmar entering the country. The ministry urged that the state governments and Union Territory (UT) administrations have no power to grant "refugee" status to any foreigner. It further said that India is not a signatory to the UN Refugee Convention of 1951 and its 1967 Protocol.

Speaking to ANI, Zoramthanga said, “I believe that the Indian government should be more open to Myanmarese people. I have told this to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I am sending my delegation to Delhi for discussion in this matter. We will request the government to change the foreign policy to accept the Myanmar refugees and not send them back. The exodus of refugees is increasing. I do not know the exact number. But they are our brothers and we have to sympathise with them”. READ | Mizoram reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 4,468

He further added, “I have expressed my views to Home Minister Amit Shah and told him that those people who came from Myanmar are our brothers and sisters. We have family ties with most of them. And once they came to Mizoram, we have to give them food and shelter from the humanitarian point of view. We want Myanmar to be a democratic government and not a military government”.

What's happening in Myanmar?

Myanmar’s military conducted a coup on February 1, overthrowing the government of Aung San Suu Kyi. The military arrested State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and several other members of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party hours before the newly-elected parliamentarians were scheduled to take the oath of office. The military accused the government of engaging in illegal activities, including election fraud and corruption.

As per the experts, the military orchestrated the coup because it feared that Suu Kyi’s government would reduce the number of seats reserved for the Army in the national parliament after winning the 2020 election with a landslide. Suu Kyi had earlier promised to slowly end the reservation for the military, which takes 25 per cent of the total seats in the parliament. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets to protest against the military, demanding the restoration of democracy in Myanmar. After security forces failed to bring the widespread protests under control, the junta ordered use of force against peaceful demonstrators, killing more than a hundred people since February and arresting over thousand others.

