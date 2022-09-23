Mizoram CM Zoramthanga Meets HM Amit Shah, Discusses Issue Of Myanmar Refugees

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his office and discussed the issue of Myanmar refugees, among others. Notably, Mizoram home minister Lalchamliana had recently informed the state assembly that 30,401 Myanmar nationals have so far taken shelter in Mizoram since the military junta seized power in February last year. Significantly, most of the Myanmar citizens come from the Chin community, who share ethnicity and ancestry with the Mizos.

According to officials, about 156 relief camps have been set up to accommodate the refugees from Myanmar, who have also taken houses for rent, while some are staying with their relatives.

Refugees cannot purchase land or run business activities without prior permission

An order issued by Aizawl district administration instructed the refugees from Myanmar to not buy land or engage in business activities without taking permission from the state government. Instruction was also given to the refugees to report any vehicle brought from their country to the local authorities.



The order also said they should not apply for getting an Aadhaar card, Voter ID or Driving license, among others. The government also instructed all local or village-level committees to ensure effective implementation of the order. The chairman of the district task group on Myanmar refugees should be informed in case of any violation of the order.

Aid from state government to Myanmar refugees

Mizoram has so far provided aid of over Rs 380 Lakh as relief to the refugees from Myanmar. The state machinery, NGOs, Churches and village authorities are providing food and other relief material to the refugees.

Since the inflow of Myanmar refugees in Mizoram in February, the state government has been profiling them in order to keep a proper record of their presence in the state. So far, 30,401 Myanmar nationals have been documented and 30,144 of them have been issued identity cards.

