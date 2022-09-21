Mizoram CM Zoramthanga Meets President Droupadi Murmu At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on September 21.

The Mizo National Front president Zoramthanga was in Delhi, where he also met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to discuss the decades-long border dispute between both states. Notably, the Mizoram Chief Minister had supported President Murmu's candidature for president.

After paying the courtesy call to the President, Zoramthanga said, "It was a pleasure meeting The Hon’ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan."

Assam-Mizoram border dispute

As a follow-up to the ministerial meeting between Assam and Mizoram on the decades-long border dispute, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Zoramthanga met in the national capital on September 21 to discuss the inter-state border issues. Sarma and Zoramthanga reviewed the discussions between the ministers of both states and also expressed satisfaction with the progress of the cause. An announcement was also made to form a regional committee to resolve the border problem.

"Today we met and took a review of the meeting that was held between the Ministers of Assam and Mizoram and we express our satisfaction regarding the progress of the cause," CM Sarma said.

"We are in the process to forming a regional committee to discuss and resolve the border problem," he added.

