Mizoram CM Zoramthanga Opposes CAB, Says "My Party And Govt Totally Against It"

After the Cabinet approval on the Citizenship Amendment Bill, Mizoram Chief Minister and Mizo National Front chief Zoramthanga, on Wednesday, said that his government was against the bill and will continue its protest against it, while talking to Republic TV. The Union Cabinet approved the bill and is set to table it next week in the parliament. There have been massive protests against the Bill by the Opposition.

"We totally oppose it. The citizenship Amendment Bill is totally opposed by my party and my government. That's all," he said.

Meanwhile, CPI (M) has opposed the Citizenship Amendment Bill, saying it was "unacceptable and unconstitutional" as citizenship cannot be determined by or linked to religion. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that CAB is aimed at destroying the basis of India.

India’s citizens are its citizens, irrespective of what faith they follow or don’t, what they eat, what work they do, their caste, creed, place of residence, gender or colour of skin. No to Citizenship Amendment Bill. https://t.co/cEc8E32OHJ — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) December 4, 2019

Similarly, former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi called it a "great blow" for the people of Assam. He added that the BJP government wished to impose the bill on Indians, ignoring their wishes. He added that the Centre does not believe in democracy, changing the social fabric of Assam.

"It is a great blow to the people of Assam, and the government, the way they want to impose this bill against the wishes of the people of Assam is a clear indication they don't believe in democracy, they don't want to listen to the voices of the people. They want to impose the bill and thereby they want to change the whole social fabric of the state of Assam," said Gogoi.

What is the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill?

First introduced in the Lok Sabha in July 2016, this bill was referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee which filed its report on January 2019. The Bill was then finally passed by the Lok Sabha in January 2019. The Bill amends the Citizenship Act 1955 to make refugees who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship, as explained by PRS. It also relaxes the terms of naturalised citizenship, from the original 14 years to six years. Anyone belonging to the above-mentioned six religions and three countries can apply for citizenship after residing in India for the stipulated six years.

