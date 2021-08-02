Mizoram CM Zoramthanga Reciprocates; Withdraws FIR Against Assam CM Himanta & His Police

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has directed the state's Police to withdraw FIRs' filed against Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and its police department. PM Modi took stock of the Assam-Mizoram dispute and met Assam MPs as well as MPs from Mizoram. On Sunday, Assam's CM Sarma revoked an FIR against Mizoram’s lone Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena for his statement threatening the Assam cops.

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga says he wants dialogue & amicable settlement

CM Zoramthanga notified that he and Assam's CM had a telephonic conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday and further agreed to resolve the Mizoram-Assam border issue amicably through meaningful dialogue. After the goodwill gesture of Himanta in revoking the FIR, Mizoram's CM has also followed suit. In a tweet, he stated, "In order to build a conducive atmosphere for an amicable solution to the Mizoram Assam Border Dis dispute & to reduce the plight of suffering citizens, I have directed Mizoram State Police to withdraw FIR dated 26.07.2021 filed at Vairengte, Kolasib District, Mizoram against all the accused persons."

In order to build a conducive atmosphere for amicable solution to the #MizoramAssamBorder dispute & to reduce the plight of suffering citizens,I have directed @mizorampolice to withdraw FIR dt. 26.07.2021 filed at Vairengte,Kolasib District,Mizoram against all the accused persons pic.twitter.com/IlQ65jssIL — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) August 2, 2021

Himanta Biswa Sarma offers 'gesture of goodwill' to Mizoram

In an attempt to de-escalate tensions between the two northeastern states, Assam CM, Himanta Biswa Sarma directed his state police to withdraw the FIR against MP K Vanlalvena. It was alleged that the MP used 'threatening statement' against the Assam Police. He had mentioned this topic to Mizoram's CM and conveyed plans for a peaceful resolution. He added while withdrawing the FIR, "The FIR was being rescinded, but cases against other accused police officers will be pursued. Assam and Mizoram are currently embroiled in a border tussle amid the recent faceoff where six policemen and one civilian were killed in Assam."

1/2

To take this goodwill gesture ahead, I have directed @assampolice to withdraw FIR against K. Vanlalvena , Honble MP, Rajya Sabha from Mizoram. However cases against other accused police officers will be pursued. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 1, 2021

Image Credits - PTI/Facebook